Uber Rolls Out Dozens Of Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Folks with disabilities can now more easily hook up with Uber drivers, as the ride-hailing service rolls out dozens of wheelchair accessible minivans in the Philadelphia region.

At its Uber support center in Southwest Philadelphia, several drivers did a show and tell with their new Dodge Grand Caravans.

‘To be able to help transport people who don’t have a lot of options is a really wonderful thing,” said Uber driver Scott Goldstein.

SEPTA Officer Helps Man Trapped Inside Burning Car

Longtime driver Scott Goldstein felt compelled to lease a wheelchair accessible vehicle or uberWAV.

“I’ve done maybe about 20-wheelchair rides so far, and the word ‘freedom’ has come up 10-15 of those times. That’s pretty powerful,” he said.

Brian Hughes, the General Manager of Uber Pennsylvania says they have 70 uberWAVs with rear-entry ramps operating in the Philly region. Its uberWAV drivers took a wheelchair accessible training course.

“Uber offers incentives to those drivers to make it economically appealing,” said Hughes.

Uber says while WAV transportation has historically relied on commercial paratransit fleets, the new uberWAV means that drivers have the option of also providing uberX or uberXL trips, helping them earn more, while also providing the wheelchair accessible ride option.

Hughes points out uberWAV fares are the same as the uberX.:

“A minivan, which can support six passengers, or it can be a wheelchair accessible vehicle, which will then have the same price,” said Hughes.