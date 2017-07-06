Guide To Suburban Golf Swings, Sips And Eats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — OK. I’m a “Casual Golfer.” “What’s that?” you ask. Simple – someone who enjoys playing, isn’t very good doing it, and when a course is suggested I ask, “How’s the food and what beers are on tap? So, what do I like as a casual golfer in the Philly burbs? Try these.

LANDIS CREEK GOLF CLUB

If you don’t recognize the name, it’s the former Limerick Golf Club. New owners took the reins last year and have done wonders maintaining the fairways and manicuring the greens. The course is fine for the casual golfer with enough wide open space, combined with a measure of challenge over water and through a tree lined alley to force you to up your game. At the end of a round there’s the Creekside Bar and Grill, a classic sports bar with a pool table, craft and popular beers on tap and live weekend entertainment on a broad outdoor patio. Creekside spreads ambitious lunch and dinner menus that range from flatbreads to filets. Adult weekday rates to ride are $38. Weekends: $48. Seniors can ride away on weekdays for $29. A look at all the fees, right here.

SPRING HOLLOW GOLF CLUB

Still one of my favorites for the vista from elevated fairways and greens that dip back into comfortable valleys. There is more challenge for a casual golfer in the rolling knolls of Chester County as uphill shots can take a downward roll and concentration is required to keep a ball from swimming in a picturesque network of streams. Firing successfully across a modest pond on the 18th is always an ego boost. The bar and restaurant is a friendly affair that attracts locals for dinner as well as lunch. The outside full service patio overlooks the 9th and 18th greens, provides and expansive view and pleasant summer setting. The menus range from creative takes on golf club favorites – burgers, salads, wraps and finger nibbles, while dinner plates are portraits of American comfort favorites from crab cakes and chicken Parm to salmon and steaks. The full bar taps popular domestics, crafts and a few imports. Greens fees vary by hours. Take a look here.

PAXON HOLLOW

A Delaware County favorite, Paxon Hollow will keep casual golfers on the edge as slicing and hooking can send you off for a walk in the woods. But there are enough holes here to earn some back patting. Want a bit of fun? Wait till 17 and a cliff shot from a plateau. It’s a 116 yard, par 3, but the ball plunge has to avoid a pair of traps dead in front of the green. Land on the green without under or overshooting and your day is made. One more hole before celebrating at Anthony’s Restaurant Patio with a cool craft brew and creatively constructed pizza or upscale takes on Italian-leaning favorites. When was to last time you had a pepper and egg sandwich? The rate card here is on the pricier end, but comparable to other top Delaware County Public Courses.

CENTER SQUARE GOLF CLUB

A wide open fairway, facing the first tee gets the confidence level high as this well-groomed and managed course offers the casual golfer enough space to play at the best of ability. But there is challenge for serious golfers with five – par 5’s, a pair of sharp dogleg holes, a decent water hazard and a collection of wooded zones that discourage slicing and hooking. The 19th hole is Champs, a rustic themed sports bar and grille with an outdoor patio and a varied menu that includes more than the usual pub grub suspects. My lunch choice here is a fried chicken basket. Somehow, I feel I earned it. A good selection of tap and bottled beer – domestic and imports are on hand. Book a tee time before 8 a.m. Monday to Thursday and play 18 for $35. The regular rates with senior discounts are all in the moderate range. http://www.centersquaregolfclub.com/golf-course-shop/summer-rates

BELLA VISTA

Open spaces here combine with water hazards, changing elevations and doozy of an island hole. That’s the 14th. The isle is connected by a foot bridge to finish off the hole. But better send the tee shot right to the green and have it sit down or watch the orb slowly roll into the drink. Get it right and get that glowing feeling.

shoot a 3 for par and a toast at Markley’s Grille is in order. An outdoor patio combines with indoor seating and a familiar menu that hits all the high points of fowl, fin food and red meat with a nod to veggies in traditional preparations. Favorite beers are on tap and it’s a full bar. Greens fees are in the upper moderate tier with a Monday through Thursday $50 ride and discounts for seniors and off-hours. https://www.bellavistagc.com/course-rates

Enjoy!