Study: More Millennials In US Having Strokes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research reveals that more millennials in the U.S. are having strokes.
That’s according to an analysis by Scientific American.
The study showed a 32 percent spike in strokes among woman aged 18 to 34 and a 15 percent jump in males of the same age.
Doctors say this recent surge is preventable.
“It’s a perfect storm of problems. So you have obesity, eating too much, exercising too little, gaining weight, not being active,” said Dr. Marc Leavey at Mercy Medical Center. “All these factors can combine to create a situation where the body can’t just deal with that.”
The research mentioned that drug use may also be a factor in the increased number of strokes that have been recorded among millennials.