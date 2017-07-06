SEPTA Officer Helps Man Trapped Inside Burning Car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA police officer is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.
The officer helped rescue a man trapped inside a burning car — and it was all caught on dash cam and body cam video.
Sgt. Marc Pasquarella came across a car that crashed into the back of a trash truck on North Delaware Avenue early Friday morning.
The sergeant says the legs of the unconscious driver were stuck under the dash, and he knew he needed to act fast. Pasquarella and a good Samaritan sprung into action.
“If it was just me by myself, I don’t know if I would’ve got him out, so obviously we are very grateful for bystanders,” said Pasquarella.
The sergeant said one passerby stopped to help while the trash truck driver called 911.