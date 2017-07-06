Wife Of Cape May Business Owner Remembered For Love Of Teaching, Friendship

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS)—The wife of popular South Jersey business owner Toby Craig has died at the age of 77.

Rona Craig, was born in Milford, Delaware. She later went on to graduate at the University of Delaware, where she met Toby, her husband of 56 years.

“Rona was a compassionate and masterful teacher who derived the greatest pleasure in enriching the lives of those she taught,” read her obituary.

Rona would continue her teaching when she moved to Cape May with her husband.

The couple purchased The Washington Inn in 1978. The pair would later open of Love the Cook, The Pelican Club, The Old Grange, the Cape May Winery and Lucky Bones Restaurant.

“I will always have fond memories of Rona, her warm smile, positive energy and attitude and especially her love of family and friends showed what a genuine and generous person she was,” said one person remembering Rona.

“Rona’s greatest love was her family and friends. Her warm desire to help anyone and everyone was a constant—always with an unmatched sense of humor and often times done anonymously. She was a friend and confidant to so many people in the Cape May community,” her obituary continued.

Surviving her is her husband, Toby Craig; three children, Michael Craig, David (and Kristen) Craig and Betsy Sole; seven beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Maddie, Jackson, Natalie, Zeke, Matthew and Caroline.

Funeral services will be held July 7, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Cape May Winery, 711 Town Bank Road, Cape May.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to the Gene Sole Scholarship Fund is appreciated, online at www.genesolescholarship.com or mail to: PO Box 2324, Cape May, NJ 08204.