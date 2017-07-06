Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Germantown; Officials To Address Recent Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after someone shot him several times in the city’s Germantown section early Thursday morning.

It was the fourth shooting in the neighborhood in just two days.

The latest shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Shootings Throughout Germantown

Police arrived to find a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, torso and groin. Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital.

“It appears that the shooter walked right up to this individual and fired multiple shots striking the victim multiple times,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Due to the fact that he was hit so many times, it appears that he was, in fact, the intended target.”

State Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Phila., whose district includes Germantown, is hosting a public safety meeting, which community members called after several armed robberies in the area.

“We decided jointly to work with the neighborhood association to bring police, security folks together, as well as town watch to have a conversation about what neighbors can do to protect themselves and protect the community at large,” said Kinsey, who is a longtime resident of Germantown.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wesley Enhanced Living at Stapeley, 6300 Greene St. All are welcome to attend.