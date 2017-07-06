New Court Orders Issued For Former Penn State Officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — New court orders were issued for the three former Penn State officials who were convicted for their involvement in the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Former PSU President Graham Spanier, former Athletic Director Tim Curley and former VP Gary Schultz filed motions after their sentencing last month, and the judge responded on Wednesday.
First, the judge denied Graham Spanier’s requests that his jury conviction for endangering the welfare of children be thrown out or he get a new trial.
As for Curley and Schultz, who both pleaded guilty to child endangerment, the judge gave the OK for work release. So, it will be up to the jail supervisors whether they get work release or not.
All three are set to begin their sentences next Saturday. Curley is facing the most jail time – three months. Schultz and Spanier are set to spend two months behind bars.