Police: Officer Injured, Listed In Serious Condition After Wreck

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Falls Township Police say an officer was injured in a two-vehicle accident, while in pursuit of theft suspects on Thursday evening.

The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Oxford Valley Road and Commerce Boulevard in Fairless Hills when the pursuing officer hit by another vehicle, according to police.

St. Mary’s Trauma Center admitted the officer and listed him in serious condition. The center also admitted the driver of the other vehicle but the driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they responded to a call of a retail theft in progress at a Best Buy on Commerce Boulevard when a security personnel identified the suspect’s vehicle to an officer.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle when the pursuit began, according to police.

The suspect’s vehicle headed towards Route 1 and as the pursuing officer approached the intersection of Oxford Valley Road and Commerce Boulevard, the two-vehicle wreck occurred when the driver of the vehicle reportedly turned into the officer’s vehicle, police say.

The name of the officer is being withheld at the moment as police contact family members.

Police say they took four people into custody for questioning.

Anyone who may have seen the accident is asked to contact the Falls Township Police at 215-949-9100.