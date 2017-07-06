Philly Celebrates Hispanic Culture Through Music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hispanic culture is being celebrated in Philly through music.
Jesse Bermudez is with Siempre Salsa Philly, which translates to “Always Salsa Philly.”
He describes himself as a Latin culture activist, especially when it comes to Salsa music.
“We have the largest population of Latin musicians outside of New York City,” said Bermudez.
He was at City Hall on Thursday kicking off the 3rd annual Siempre Salsa Philly Week.
“It’s a whole week of Salsa from July 5-11, but every July 9th is the Jesse Bermudez Day!” he said.
During the week, you can attend a variety of celebrations. A complete list of what’s happening can be found at Siempre Salsa Philly on Facebook.
“For many years, our music has been confined in our community, but this is the music that is all over the world!” Bermudez said.