PA Police Departments On Lookout For Aggressive Drivers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Thursday, nearly five dozen Philadelphia suburban police departments will be on the lookout for aggressive drivers.

The effort, funded by the state, is part of a growing program to help make roads safer.

Officers from 58 local police departments – including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties – will pull over and ticket anyone they deem is dangerous on the road

“Drivers who are speeding, or tailgating. Any kind of road rage behaviors or distracted, violating school bus stopping law,” said Brad Rudolph, a PennDOT spokesman.

He says the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project started in 2006.

“This is one of several waves that take place during the year. This is part of the summer wave, which is very active,” Rudolph said.

He says, in 2016, there were nearly 1500 crashes and 20 fatalities related to aggressive driving, and this particular program allows police to set up zones in the problematic areas of their towns – but they also need help from other drivers.

“They can call 9-1-1 if they feel somebody is driving aggressively and causing a hazard to public safety,” said Rudolph.