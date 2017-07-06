NJ Dental Center Surprises People For Smiles

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — If you live in the Glassboro area, you may be in luck! CompleteCare Health Network is surprising folks with Dental Days of Kindness events taking place throughout the summer.

Staff from the organization will hit the streets of Glassboro to promote their newly expanded dental site located at 335 North Delsea Drive.

“We thought the best way to spread the word about our dental site was by trying to make people smile,” said Emily Paul, Vice President of Communication and Development at CompleteCare Health Network. “Aside from traditional advertising venues we wanted to get out in the community and give people little treats to brighten their day.”

In July different teams from CompleteCare will surprise random people with a variety of items ranging from gift cards for coffee or groceries, quarters for the laundry mat, umbrellas, toothbrushes and more. If all goes well the company plans to have more outings in August. If you don’t catch them while they are out and about they will also be posting about their events on their Facebook page @CompleteCareNJ.

The location offers accessible, affordable, high-quality dental care to patients of all ages and income levels. Patients with and without insurance are accepted, including those on Medicaid and Medicare. Services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants, restorative and preventative dentistry.