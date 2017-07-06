National Constitution Center To Honor Sen. John McCain With Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The National Constitution Center has named this year’s recipient of the annual Liberty Medal, and it’s a man who has spent much of the past few decades at the forefront of American politics.
The National Constitution Center has selected U.S. Senator John McCain as the 2017 Liberty Medal honoree for his lifetime of sacrifice and service to the United States.
McCain served 22-years in the Navy and has received 17 military awards and decorations over his career, including the Silver Star and the Bronze Star.
He began his political career in the House of Representatives in 1982 before moving to the US Senate in 1986, a position he’s held ever since.
McCain will be presented with the medal by former Vice President Joe Biden at a ceremony in Philadelphia in Mid-October.