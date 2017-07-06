Markelle Fultz Drops 23 In Summer League Loss To Jazz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers trailed by 24 points at one point in the third-quarter.

Markelle Fultz was struggling, playing against 21-year-old Dante Exum, who has 148 NBA games under his belt.

And the horrible, over-reactionary takes starting rolling in.

Not trying to overreact, but Fultz looks lost. Only a kid, but expectations are high and I expect better against sub par talent. #Sixers — Jason Ashworth (@AllAshworth) July 6, 2017

Fultz, almost as if he read some of these takes and took it personally, responded brilliantly netting 13 fourth-quarter points and three assists, nearly orchestrating the comeback. The Sixers ultimately fell short, but Fultz finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 9 for 16 shooting.

stop it markelle pic.twitter.com/XMRNcteIEF — Drew Fultz (@Dcorrigan50) July 6, 2017

I wanted to see the "wow factor" from Markelle tonight. I saw it in the 4th qrt when he went "hold up, I'm the best player on this court!"👍🏿 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) July 6, 2017

Fultz was pretty freaking impressive tonight, factually speaking. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) July 6, 2017

hello please spare me your bad Fultz takes https://t.co/YQi1YryM4u — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 6, 2017

Fultz is averaging 40 points per 48 minutes so far, shooting 46.9% from the field and 46.2% from three. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) July 6, 2017

19-year-old Furkan Korkmaz struggled in his debut, shooting 0-5 in 17 minutes of action.

Second-round pick Jonah Bolden have five points, four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 26 minutes.