Markelle Fultz Drops 23 In Summer League Loss To Jazz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers trailed by 24 points at one point in the third-quarter.
Markelle Fultz was struggling, playing against 21-year-old Dante Exum, who has 148 NBA games under his belt.
And the horrible, over-reactionary takes starting rolling in.
Fultz, almost as if he read some of these takes and took it personally, responded brilliantly netting 13 fourth-quarter points and three assists, nearly orchestrating the comeback. The Sixers ultimately fell short, but Fultz finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 9 for 16 shooting.
19-year-old Furkan Korkmaz struggled in his debut, shooting 0-5 in 17 minutes of action.
Second-round pick Jonah Bolden have five points, four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 26 minutes.
