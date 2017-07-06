Markelle Fultz Drops 23 In Summer League Loss To Jazz

July 6, 2017 8:03 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers trailed by 24 points at one point in the third-quarter.

Markelle Fultz was struggling, playing against 21-year-old Dante Exum, who has 148 NBA games under his belt.

And the horrible, over-reactionary takes starting rolling in.

Fultz, almost as if he read some of these takes and took it personally, responded brilliantly netting 13 fourth-quarter points and three assists, nearly orchestrating the comeback. The Sixers ultimately fell short, but Fultz finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 9 for 16 shooting.

19-year-old Furkan Korkmaz struggled in his debut, shooting 0-5 in 17 minutes of action.

Second-round pick Jonah Bolden have five points, four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in 26 minutes.

