Eyewitness News Live From Kutztown Folk Festival With Ukee Washington On Friday, July 7 For CBS3 SummerFest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 anchor Ukee Washington will continue CBS3’s SummerFest series live from the Kutztown Folk Festival, Friday, July 7. Washington will anchor live from the Festival in the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. news on CBS 3 and at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly.

Meteorologist Lauren Casey and the station’s new Mobile Weather Watcher will also be live from the Festival delivering the latest weather information. The Eyewitness News team will also venture outside of the festival grounds to give viewers the Kutztown experience. Washington will take a look at the history of Kutztown, while reporter Vittoria Woodill will be the first to tap into the town with a visit to the Saucony Creek Brewing Company Thursday night at 11. Reporter Pat Gallen previews Friday’s live broadcasts on Eyewitness News this Morning with a visit to Crystal Cave. 98.1 WOGL will also join CBS3 on site Friday for the festivities.

From the shore to the Poconos, from Philly to the suburbs and northern Delaware, CBS3’s SummerFest is showcasing towns and events through Labor Day as Eyewitness News anchors its evening newscasts live from a different summer destination each Friday night.

