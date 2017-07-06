Hundreds Turn Out For Kevin Hart Day In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia welcomed back Kevin Hart for a birthday celebration and the unveiling of a giant mural of the comedian near his childhood home.

Hundreds of fans are attending the festivities Thursday on Broad Street and Erie Avenue, which include an official resolution dubbing July 6 “Kevin Hart Day” in the city.

The mural is displayed on the building that houses Max’s Steaks in North Philadelphia. Hart wrote on Instagram that he was “blown away” by the announcement.

“Thank you guys, so much, for giving my family this amazing day to see. Thank you all so much for giving me this,” Hart said during the ceremony.

Hart has starred in five stand-up comedy specials and will next appear in an upcoming remake of the film Jumanji. He was recently named by Forbes as the highest-paid comedian, raking in nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016.

“He comes back and makes his films here and that’s great for our economy,” said Councilman David Oh. “Second of all, he identifies himself as a Philly guy and a North Philly guy and a lot of his stories are about Philadelphia and from Philadelphia. He has gone on from comedy to writing books to doing movies but he remembers our city and he remembers the people and that’s why he wanted his mural right here in his own neighborhood.

Thursday is his 38th birthday.

Hart grew up on 15th Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.