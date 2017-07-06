Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Underage Student

DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Report Of Child Drowning At New Jersey Campground

July 6, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Council Rock North High School, Jesse Oberto, Newtown Township Police

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A teacher in Bucks County is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student.

Newtown Township Police say Council Rock North High School teacher Jesse Oberto engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student in 2015 and 2016.

Police learned about the alleged relationship following a child line referral from Bucks County Children and Youth.

Oberto was taken into custody Thursday.

He has been charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

