Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Underage Student

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A teacher in Bucks County is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student.
Newtown Township Police say Council Rock North High School teacher Jesse Oberto engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student in 2015 and 2016.
Police learned about the alleged relationship following a child line referral from Bucks County Children and Youth.
Oberto was taken into custody Thursday.
He has been charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.