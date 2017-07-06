Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Waterpark Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In days past, a summertime silence would blanket the Pocono Mountain ski areas. Today they’re bursting with sound, energy and at one major resort, a cascading watery playground. KYW’s Jay Lloyd spent some getaway time at Camelback Mountain.
There’s no age barrier here amid a summertime backdrop of palms, waterslides, a wave pool, swimming pools, an Alpine Slide, Zip Line and a thatch roof Tiki bar. Look up the mountain and see grassy trails where snow carries skiers during the height of winter. Adult water fun seekers often gravitate here with their kids. but soon find a groove of their own.
“I’m just a kid myself. I like the rides and have a good time,” said a visitor.
And for the young, it’s the dynamics of downhill water action.
“I like the water slides. The wave pool is pretty cool as well,” said another visitor.
And at the base of the mountain is the recently opened Camelback Lodge with over 450 rooms and suites, a dynamic indoor water park featuring a pair of high-pressure wave surfing lanes, pools, eateries, and bars. No matter what the weather, there’s still non-stop water action – where there was once, only summer silence.