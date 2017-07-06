Report: 33 New Christmas Movies Coming To Hallmark This Year

July 6, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Christmas, Movies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Christmas has come early for you movie lovers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries says they planning to shoot 33 new original holiday films for the upcoming holiday.

Jennifer Love Hewit is set to direct a Christmas movie based off “When Calls the Heart”.

ET says an interior designer Alexa PenaVega will reconnect with her old high school boyfriend and former dance partner Carlos PenaVega through the magic of salsa dancing.

