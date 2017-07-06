Residents Voice Concerns After Crime Spike In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Thursday night about 50 concerned residents from Germantown met with Philadelphia Police officials and a state representative to talk about violence prevention.

Recently, authorities have seen an increase in violent crime in the Germantown area. Captain John Hearn with Philadelphia Police and State Representative Stephen Kinsey met with residents who say it’s important for neighbors to speak up about crime.

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Shootings Throughout Germantown

“How can you expect the police department to do something for you if you don’t help them out? The only way they’re going to know anything is people have to talk,” neighbor Angelina Steadman told Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News caught up with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney earlier in the day to talk about crime in Germantown and around the city.

“It’s frustrating and it’s heartbreaking and we have to look in the mirror sometimes and realize we’re a country that’s prone to violence and prone to having availability of guns,” Kenney said.

According to Philadelphia Police, there have been 156 homicides citywide so far this year. It’s the most since 2012 when there were 185 homicides at this point in the year.

State Representative Kinsey hopes to hold more of these meetings and continue the conversation.