Report: Ezekiel Elliott Could Still Face NFL Discipline

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could still face discipline by the NFL for allegedly abusing a woman last summer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“This is a situation that has gone back and forth so many times,” Schefter said. “I’ve spoken to some people within the league who — during the course of the offseason — got a sense that some form of discipline could happen.”
Schefter admitted, “We just don’t know right now. It’s just sort of out there.”
In September 2016, the city attorney’s office in Columbus declared it would not press charges against Elliott, but the NFL has continued its investigation.
Elliott, 21, rushed for an NFL best 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns (3rd best) as a Cowboys rookie last season.