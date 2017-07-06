Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure In Evesham Township

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for committing a lewd act.
Police say a woman spotted a man masturbating in front of a park bench on a walking path between the Lake Executive Campus and North Cropwell Road on June 29.
According to the victim, the man began walking towards her but she quickly turned away and took our her cell phone out to call for help. The suspect then fled the area.
The man was last seen on surveillance video running north on North Cropwell Road towards Greentree Road.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35 years old with a medium build, around 6 feet tall with brown hair and a crew cut type haircut.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has information on the identity of this suspect you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411