VIDEO: Vehicles Get Stuck In Flash Flooding In Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Flash flooding is hitting parts of Delaware as heavy storms moved through Thursday afternoon.
Video shows flooding at the intersection of Main and Wood Streets in Middletown as cars try to go through the deep water.
Emergency crews were called out for two to three vehicles that were stuck in a foot-and-a-half of water.
There were no injuries.
It only takes about 1-foot of water to potentially move an entire vehicle.
The heavy rain also caused a daycare to be flooded in Townsend.
Middletown has seen over 5 inches of rain, while more than 4 inches fell in Smyrna.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for southwestern New Castle and east-central Cecil Counties.