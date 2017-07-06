Clif Bar Recalls Protein Bars Due To Possible Allergen

July 6, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: Health, Recall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Clif Bar is recalling some of their protein bars due to the possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts.

The company says they are taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

The affected products were sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

The recall is for:

  • CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint
  • CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack
  • CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count
  • CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack
  • CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack
  • CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count
  • CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack
  • CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count
  • CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack
  • CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack
  • CLIF Kid ZBar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count
  • CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack

 

Clif Bar says they discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions.

There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern.

To learn more about the recall, CLICK HERE.

 

