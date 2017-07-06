DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Report Of Child Drowning At New Jersey Campground

NJ Attorney Files Complaint Over Gov. Chris Christie ‘Beachgate’

July 6, 2017 2:04 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Chris Christie, Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio 1060, New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CBS) –– A North Jersey attorney has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission over Governor Chris Christie and what is now being labeled “Beachgate.”

Christie Lounges With Family On Beach At Park He Shut Down 

Attorney Mario Blanch says he filed the ethics complaint as a private citizen. The action came after the Governor went to Island Beach State Park, with his family, when the beach was officially closed to the public because of the budget impasse. Blanch explains that violated the state ethics code.

“The message that it sends to the rest of the state is that the citizens of New Jersey are garbage and the governor is omnipotent. And it’s outrageous. Being the governor of any state, even being the president of the United States, doesn’t give you any special powers over the citizens,” he said.

Christie Mocked In Sand Sculpture On Jersey Shore Beach 

Blanch says the governor’s arrogance was too much for him to take. The Ethics Commission will now investigate and take whatever actions it deems necessary.

Blanch is hoping other citizens will step up and file similar ethical complaints against Christie.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Iconic Carousels
Water Fun

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch