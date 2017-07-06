DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Report Of Child Drowning At New Jersey Campground

Police Searching For Group Of Juveniles Who Assaulted, Robbed 2 Victims

July 6, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a group of young boys and girls assaulted two men in Center City early Wednesday morning.

The 18- and 23-year-old victims were assaulted by a group of juveniles while they were walking on the 1100 block of Filbert Street on July 5 around 12:30 a.m.

They were punched multiple times in the face and had their cellphones stolen. The entire incident was caught on video.

The 18-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face and the 23-year-old had a swollen and cut left eye.

They were transported to Hahnemann Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

If anyone has any information about this crime or suspects, please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

