Amazon Adds More Deals For Annual Prime Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — July 11 is prime time for those looking for huge online discounts.
Prime Day continues Amazon’s annual push to get more people subscribing and spending.
Savings are available for home care products, tech, audiobooks, music and streaming video.
In addition, Amazon is offering first-time Prime video users a $10 Amazon credit.
All you need to do is go here, sign up for the free trial of Amazon Prime (after that Prime is $99 a year), then within 3-4 days, you’ll get an email confirming that your credit has been applied. Then spend your new credit on Amazon by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 11. The promotional credit will not appear visibly in your account, but you will see the amount applied on the receipt after you make a purchase.
In addition, Alexa voice shoppers will have early access to select Prime Day deals a full two hours before the general public 4-6 p.m. PT on July 10.
Learn more by visiting www.amazon.com/alexadeals.