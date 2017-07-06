76ers Over/Under Win Total Set At 40.5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 19, 18, 10, and 28.
Those are the Sixers win total in each of the previous four seasons.
But with the additions of Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick, Amir Johnson, and a (hopefully) healthy Joel Embiid, BetOnline.Ag lists their Sixers over/under win total at 40.5.
Last year, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat finished 41-41. The Bulls won the tiebreaker and earned the eighth and final playoff spot in the east.
The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook listed the Sixers are -125 to make the playoffs, before they reportedly signed Redick and Johnson.
Furthermore, according to Bovada LV, only eight teams have shorter odds to win the NBA Finals than the Sixers (100-1).