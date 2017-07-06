DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Report Of Child Drowning At New Jersey Campground

76ers Over/Under Win Total Set At 40.5

July 6, 2017 3:35 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 19, 18, 10, and 28.

Those are the Sixers win total in each of the previous four seasons.

But with the additions of Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick, Amir Johnson, and a (hopefully) healthy Joel Embiid, BetOnline.Ag lists their Sixers over/under win total at 40.5.

Last year, the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat finished 41-41. The Bulls won the tiebreaker and earned the eighth and final playoff spot in the east.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook listed the Sixers are -125 to make the playoffsbefore they reportedly signed Redick and Johnson.

Furthermore, according to Bovada LVonly eight teams have shorter odds to win the NBA Finals than the Sixers (100-1).

