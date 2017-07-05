Zeoli Show Log 07.05.17

3pm-
Rich discusses controversy over the Trump wrestling CNN logo .gif. As CNN threatens the guy who made the .gif, who decides what internet content is objectionable? Ted Cruz thinks CNN may have broken Georgia extortion laws (https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/people-are-saying-cnn-broke-the-law-ted-cruz-is-one-of-them)
Rich talks with Fox Business host Melissa Francis, author of “Lessons from the Prairie: The Surprising Secrets to Happiness, Success, and (Sometimes Just) Survival I Learned on America’s Favorite Show” about her years on the Little House on the Prairie TV show.
Rich and Dawn make light of all the internet memes of Chris Christie on a NJ beach during the state shutdown.
4pm- Trump is here to stay: Rich discusses the 25th amendment and the left’s fading hopes to use it to remove the president….and should the state determine the fate of little Charlie Gard (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/07/05/charlie-gard-not-allowed-to-receive-vaticans-care-hospital-spokesman-says/?utm_term=.b81d39d31c06)
5pm – What’s to be done about North Korea?
