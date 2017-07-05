Point Breeze Woman Finds 7-Foot Snake In Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A woman in Point Breeze was shocked to find a 7-foot snake in her yard!
Margo Rollins tells Eyewitness News she saw the snake slithering near her home in the 2300 block of Tasker Street, around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
She says she called 911 while the snake made its way into a flower box.
Police later arrived to dispose of the animal. It was taken to ACCT Philly for evaluation.
Ame Dormany with ACCT Philly tells Eyewitness News her colleagues believe the snake is a Burmese Python.
