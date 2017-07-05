PD: Man Fatally Shot In Germantown Overnight

July 5, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Germantown, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Germantown overnight.

Police say they found the 21-year-old victim lying between two parked cars on the 300 block of West Seymour Street, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They say he had been shot multiple times in his torso.

Police are now talking to eyewitnesses.

“They saw two young males running east on Seymour towards Wayne Avenue,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police don’t know if those two young men were involved in the shooting.

The victim lived in the neighborhood, but not on the block where he was shot.

No word yet on a motive.

