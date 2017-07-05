A Mix Of Challenge And Fun With Ninja-Style Parkour Workout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fluid and unorthodox movements of martial arts superstar Jackie Chan inspired Jamie Rahn to take parkour to another level.

“Being super inspired by what he could do and seeing that someone could move their body in that way and had that much control, I would always jump around on playgrounds and see what I could do,” Rahn said.

And based on that, Rahn, who trains at Pinnacle Parkour Academy, came up with the most exciting, fun and challenging workout his mind could conjure up — the ninja-style parkour workout.

“It”s a lot of fun but that’s what keeps us in it, which get us to that hard workout,” Rahn said.

And it is the challenge that keeps people coming back.

“I’ve failed at so many things. I’ve tried every single time I’ve come in here, but there’s incremental progress when I’m able to do one little thing,” said Matt Deangelo, a workout participant. “They mix up the skills every week. They mix up the obstacles, so there is always something new.”

If your are ready to test your limits this might be for you. Don’t worry, there are classes to ease newcomers into the sport.