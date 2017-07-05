Police: Woman Found Dead Inside Condo

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was found dead inside a condominium in Lehigh County on Wednesday morning.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office says that Pennsylvania State Police were called to the Fairways at Brookside condo complex in Lower Macungie before noon.
When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Desiree Wien dead inside one of the units.
The district attorney’s office and state police are investigating.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine Wien’s exact cause of death.
No other details have been released.