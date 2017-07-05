NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Woman Found Dead Inside Condo

July 5, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was found dead inside a condominium in Lehigh County on Wednesday morning.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office says that Pennsylvania State Police were called to the Fairways at Brookside condo complex in Lower Macungie before noon.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Desiree Wien dead inside one of the units.

The district attorney’s office and state police are investigating.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine Wien’s exact cause of death.

No other details have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Iconic Carousels
Videos
Water Fun

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch