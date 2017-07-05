Keystone State Boys Choir Brings Home History Lesson From Abroad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Keystone State Boys Choir returned home from a concert tour in Europe Wednesday night. The trip was about more than just music; it was a hands on history lesson.

Over the last two-and-a-half weeks, the Keystone State Boys Choir toured Germany and the Czech Republic.

“We sang for all kinds of audiences, in squares, retirement homes.”

During their trip they visited historic sites from the Holocaust. They also spoke with and sang for Holocaust survivors.

“It was really good just to see their reactions and how they interpret our music,” said Inge Auerbacher, a Holocaust survivor.

Auerbacher joined the boys for their trip and showed them Terezín, the concentration camp where she was held. She says being able to teach and learn from the boys gave her hope.

“It just shows me that goodness and kindness is still very, very much alive,” she said, “and these young men are certainly an example of that.”

Many of the boys say they gained a lot of perspective about sufferings people go through during their trip, and they took away a great message from it.

“Hope will always prevail,” said one member of the choir.

“There’s always hope,” said another boy, especially in dark times.”