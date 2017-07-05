Police: Baby Found With Hypodermic Needle Sticking Out Of Leg

July 5, 2017 9:35 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 9-month-old child was found with a hypodermic needle sticking out of his leg inside a home in Manayunk.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Green Lane.

Police say medics responding to a call of an infant who was acting strange found the child on a bed in a third floor bedroom with his father. The boy had a needle sticking out of his leg.

The baby was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition.

Police questioned the father who stated that he was on the bed with the child when the boy rolled onto the needle.

Officials were waiting on test results to see whether or not the needle had previously been used.

DHS was notified about the incident.

This story will be updated.

