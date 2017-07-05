VIDEO: Suspects Rob Qdoba Restaurant Armed With ‘Freddy Kruger’ Glove, Large Knife

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township have released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a local restaurant where one of the suspects can be seen wearing what appears to be a “Freddy Kruger” glove.
It happened at the Qdoba Mexican Grill on the 200 block of Old York Road in the Jenkintown section, just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Employees said, shortly after closing, two suspects entered and held three employees at knifepoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects armed with what police are calling a “Freddy Kruger” glove. The other suspect was armed with a large kitchen knife.
Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the restaurant.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’08” to 5’10”, thin build, wearing a black hoodie pulled up, dark pants and shoes, black glove on his left hand, and a large “Freddy Kruger” style silver bladed glove on his right hand.
The second suspect is described as a black female, 5’02” to 5’4”, wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up, a dark baseball cap under the hood and a dark cloth covering her lower face, black pants, dark sneakers, and was armed with a large silver kitchen knife with a 12 inch blade.
Anyone having information about this case is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1100.