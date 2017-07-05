New Trial Date Set In David Creato, Jr. Murder Case

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County judge has set a new trial date in the David Creato, Jr. murder case.
A new date of Sept. 11 was set by the judge on Wednesday.
Back in May, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the murder trial and it ended with a mistrial.
Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son Brendan back in 2015.
Prosecutors argued that Creato killed Brendan in part because his girlfriend didn’t like being around the boy.
Creato remains behind bars.