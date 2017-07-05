Carson Wentz Ranked Fantasy Football QB No. 20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are a lot of good quarterbacks these days.
Highly respected fantasy football analyst Evan Silva of RotoWorld released his top 150 fantasy football players for the upcoming season.
Carson Wentz made the list, but just barely. Wentz came in as the No. 20 QB and the No. 142 player overall.
Silva’s tid bit on Wentz was, “High-volume QB as rookie. Supporting cast upgraded for year two.”
Quarterback is clearly the deepest position in fantasy this season, with reliable players like Philip Rivers (QB14), Matthew Stafford (QB17), and Eli Manning (QB19) ranked outside of Silva’s top 10 at that position.
Cowboys second-year quarterback Dak Prescott is Silva’s No. 9 QB, while Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins comes in at QB10.
The No. 1 overall player, according to Silva, is Cardinals running back David Johnson. The highest ranked Eagles player in Alshon Jeffery, who is the No. 24 WR and the No. 43 overall player.
“Made it through spring healthy,” Silva wrote of Jeffery. “Should lead PHI in receiving yds, TDs.”