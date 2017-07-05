Ben Simmons Goes After Celtics On Markelle Fultz’s Instagram

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like the Sixers-Celtics (and Lakers) rivalry is back.

New Philadelphia 76er Markelle Fultz went live on his Instagram account and Ben Simmons had a few comments to make. One, was a joke about Lonzo Ball and the other was his feelings towards the Celtics in emoji form.

As for Lonzo Ball, he was the No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers.

Joel Embiid, previously tweeted that he wants Simmons to dunk on Lonzo “so hard that his daddy [LaVar Ball] runs on the court to save him.”

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Embiid’s joke was in reference to Simmons’ sister’s tweet about the Ball’s.

Ben Simmons' sister slams LaVar Ball, hopes brother dunks on Lonzo. https://t.co/pp84QYY1cg pic.twitter.com/cZFN2jJLC9 — theScore (@theScore) May 18, 2017

Embiid was caught on live video saying, “[Expletive] LaVar Ball,” on Tuesday. You can watch it here (warning: inappropriate language).

Hopefully these three historic NBA franchises will be back at the top of league in the near future.