Ben Simmons Goes After Celtics On Markelle Fultz’s Instagram

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like the Sixers-Celtics (and Lakers) rivalry is back.
Related: Furkan Korkmaz Signs With 76ers: ‘Trust The Process’
New Philadelphia 76er Markelle Fultz went live on his Instagram account and Ben Simmons had a few comments to make. One, was a joke about Lonzo Ball and the other was his feelings towards the Celtics in emoji form.
As for Lonzo Ball, he was the No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers.
Joel Embiid, previously tweeted that he wants Simmons to dunk on Lonzo “so hard that his daddy [LaVar Ball] runs on the court to save him.”
Embiid’s joke was in reference to Simmons’ sister’s tweet about the Ball’s.
Embiid was caught on live video saying, “[Expletive] LaVar Ball,” on Tuesday. You can watch it here (warning: inappropriate language).
Hopefully these three historic NBA franchises will be back at the top of league in the near future.