Ben Lively Vs. Gerrit Cole, As Phils Battle Pirates Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

These two teams have split the first two games in this series. The Phillies won 4-0 on Monday and then last night the Pirates shutout the Phils, 3-0. Mark Leiter Jr. battled on the mound for the Phillies, but took the loss after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. At the plate, the Phillies couldn’t get the big hit, going 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position (now 0 for 12 in this series).

Rookie Ben Lively will get the start tonight for the Phils. The right-hander is 1-3 and has a 3.72 ERA. He has pitched at least six innings in five of his six starts since joining the rotation. He went 6 1/3 last time out against the Mets, but took a loss despite allowing just two runs.

The Pirates will counter on the mound tonight with right-hander Gerrit Cole. He is 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA. He struggled in his last start, allowing seven runs on ten hits in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to San Francisco. Cole is 3-3 in six career starts against the Phillies with a 3.45 ERA.

Phillies lineup tonight vs. Cole:

1. Daniel Nava LF

2. Freddy Galvis SS

3. Maikel Franco 3B

4. Tommy Joseph 1B

5. Nick Williams RF

6. Andres Blanco 2B

7. Odubel Herrera CF

8. Andrew Knapp C

9. Ben Lively P

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Phillies, Lively and the upcoming trade deadline.