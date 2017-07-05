Sessions Cancels Planned Visit To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions cancelled a visit to Philadelphia that had been scheduled for Wednesday after the death of the Administrative Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office here.
Lower Merion police say they found 47-year-old Richard Rizzo, deceased, in a wooded area of the township. He had been reported missing since Friday evening. They say no foul play is suspected.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Rizzo’s death “with great sadness,” but declined further comment.
Sessions’ visit has not yet been rescheduled.
He was to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement about sanctuary cities and efforts to combat violent crime.
