Sessions Cancels Planned Visit To Philadelphia

July 5, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Jeff Sessions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions cancelled a visit to Philadelphia that had been scheduled for Wednesday after the death of the Administrative Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office here.

Lower Merion police say they found 47-year-old Richard Rizzo, deceased, in a wooded area of the township. He had been reported missing since Friday evening. They say no foul play is suspected.

READ: Philadelphia To Honor Hometown Entertainer With Special Day

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Rizzo’s death “with great sadness,” but declined further comment.

Sessions’ visit has not yet been rescheduled.

He was to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement about sanctuary cities and efforts to combat violent crime.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    He needs to scout Philly for future workplace raids.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Iconic Carousels
Videos
Water Fun

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch