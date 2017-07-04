BREAKING: New Jersey Government Reaches Deal Ending Shutdown

Woman Drives Car Into Resort Swimming Pool

July 4, 2017 9:14 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was rescued Monday after driving her car straight into a swimming pool at a Colorado resort.

The driver, who is believed to be in her 70’s, told police that her brakes failed, but authorities suspect she mistakenly hit the gas instead.

Investigators say the car went up a hill, struck a fence, went airborne, and then landed in the pool at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.

Authorities say a man who saw it happen jumped into the pool and pulled the woman to safety.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is expected to be okay.

No one else was injured.

