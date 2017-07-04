Toomey Constituents Ask Senator To Stop Barbecuing Their Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Fourth of July, constituents of Senator Pat Toomey protested outside his Old City offices asking the lawmaker to stop barbecuing their healthcare.

In celebration of the Fourth of July, the weekly “Tuesdays with Toomey” protesters held a mock “healthcare BBQ” in front of Senator Toomey’s Old City offices.

“It is BBQing our healthcare,” one protester said.

Protesters dressed as swamp people in green makeup.

“There’s a lot of talk about ‘draining the swamp’ however it seems like the swamp is being drained right into our government,” said another protester.

Jesse Bacon is a regular Tuesdays with Toomey protester whose adopted foster daughter deceives Medicare said,

“So when I heard that Toomey is planning on cutting hundreds of billions of dollars from it that will basically pit Medicaid recipients against each other, and then saying that you’re not, like playing games with language, about it’s not really cut, when you’re about to devastate the program and force different groups of the program to have to fight against each other basically for the crumbs is disgusting to me.”