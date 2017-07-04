Police: Man Found Shot 3 Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say man was found shot three times in North Philadelphia.
According to officials, the shooting took place about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 3300 of N. Gratz street near W. Westmoreland St.
The unidentified male had been found with gun shot wounds to the chest, right arm, and abdomen.
ALSO READ: Man Wanted In Philadelphia Arrested In New Jersey
He was transported in critical condition to Temple University Hospital.
No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you the latest on this story, and more.