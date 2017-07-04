Phillies Fall To Pirates At Home 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jameson Taillon struck out a career-best nine in five innings, Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Tuesday.

Taillon (5-2) allowed four hits and four relievers finished off the six-hitter. The right-hander is 3-1 in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer.

McCutchen ripped his 15th homer to left in the sixth, one pitch after a high-and-tight fastball from Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) knocked him down. He connected off Ricardo Pinto in the eighth, sending a drive off the facing of the upper deck in left.

Leiter gave up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Pirates jumped in front on John Jaso’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the third. Jaso hit a shallow fly, but center fielder Odubel Herrera’s throw to the plate was weak and offline. Josh Harrison was caught trying to advance to third on the play, ending the inning.

The Phillies had a runner on third with less than two outs three times, but couldn’t score. After Freddy Galvis doubled and stole third in the first, Taillon struck out Aaron Altherr and retired Maikel Franco on a grounder.

Taillon fanned Andrew Knapp and Leiter with runners on first and third to end the fourth.

Juan Nicasio relieved Tony Watson with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and got Altherr to ground into a double play.

A 22-minute rain delay held things up in the bottom of the eighth. Felipe Rivero pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his fourth save in four tries.

FUN IN PHILLY

McCutchen is 20 for 53 (.377) with seven homers and 12 RBIs in his last 14 games in Philadelphia. He has 14 career multihomer games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: OF Starling Marte went 1 for 6 in two rehab games at Single-A Bradenton and will continue preparing for his reinstatement at Triple-A Indianapolis. Marte is eligible to return July 18 after serving an 80-game suspension for a PED violation.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff was slated to make a rehab start at Double-A Reading. He has been sidelined by an upper back strain since June 20.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerrit Cole (6-7, 4.51 ERA) starts for the Pirates while RHP Ben Lively (1-3, 3.72) goes for the Phillies on Wednesday night. Cole is 3-3 vs. Philadelphia in six career starts. Lively has never faced Pittsburgh.

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.