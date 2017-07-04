Man Wanted In Philadelphia Arrested In New Jersey

July 4, 2017 2:08 PM

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — North Wildwood Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in Philadelphia.

Police say they stopped a driver near the 200 block of W. Spruce Avenue, just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a for a minor traffic violation.

That’s when officers say they saw the passenger, 41-year-old Alexander Torres, was wanted in Philadelphia for assault.

Torres was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center where he is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

The driver, 48-year-old Felicita Rosa, also had an active warrant out of Somerdale Municipal Court and was arrested. She has since been released on bail.

