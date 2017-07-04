4th Of July Party On The Parkway Promises Fun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — America was born in Philadelphia and the City of Brotherly Love celebrates Independence Day like no place else.

It’s part street fair, part boardwalk and nothing but fun. Visitors can eat just about anything their heart’s desire. There are carnival-style games for the kids and beer gardens galore for the adults.

People come from all around to party on the Parkway.

“We start at 11 and we don’t leave until it’s over,” said one attendee. “They have stuff here we don’t have in Jersey. It’s the fireworks, the excitement, the concerts, I mean where else can you go and have an outdoor concert like this that brings thousands of people together?”

A long list of performers entertain the large crowd from several different stages, all leading up to the grand finale with Mary J. Blige and the majestic fireworks show over the Art Museum.