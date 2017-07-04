Locals Skip Beach On 4th Of July And Head To NJ State Parks After Reopening

LISBON, N.J. (CBS) — State Parks in New Jersey are open again, and some people decided to skip the beach or BBQ and take a hike instead.

The sun was shining, birds were chirping and a light breeze stayed pretty steady at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest picnic area, Tuesday. Local Chris grabbed his dog and his bike and took a chance.

“I was afraid that maybe we wouldn’t be able to go to the parks, but we went for it anyway. Worked out,” said Chris.

Pat and Henry live in Manahawkin and already did the shore and BBQ thing on Sunday. So Tuesday, they thought they’d skip the traffic and crowded beaches and take a walk followed up by a picnic.

“This is perfect. Worked up a little sweat walking,” said Henry.

Their picnic was upgraded, as just 20-feet away sat Harry Thompson, playing some original music on his guitar.