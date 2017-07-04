Moshulu ‘Shakes’ Up Menu With Patriotic Dessert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Barbecues and fireworks are often associated with the Fourth of July, but what better way to celebrate Independence Day than with a patriotic milkshake.
That’s the newest offering at Philadelphia’s Deck at the Moshulu along the Delaware Riverfront.
Pastry chef Sandy Valentine created the “crazy” milkshake decorated with white frosting and red and blue M&M’s. She says the tasty dessert is “4th of July inspired.”
“This one is gonna be Red, White and Blueberry,” Valentine said. “It’s a blueberry shake with blueberry pie, vanilla ice cream, [topped with] almond ginger streusel and, to make it really festive, is a sparkler.”
The Deck at the Moshulu will serve the shake throughout the month of July.