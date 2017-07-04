Keep Healthy Choices On The Table This July 4th

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just about all of us love the Fourth of July picnic.
Familiar picnic foods such as mayonnaise-based salads, like potato salad and coleslaw, alcoholic beverages, and staples like fried chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs are extremely popular.
In addition, there is a fair share of brownies, cookies, and other desserts.
I am realistic. I do not want to spoil the fun, but you might want to offer some healthy options as well.
Try to place in the picnic basket, or picnic table, some colorful fruits and vegetables, lean meat, fish, or chicken; and a whole-grain salad or two.
Again, no need to take away the traditional choices, just try to make it a bit healthier.