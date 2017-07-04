Expert Discusses How Fireworks Aren’t The Only Dangers To Your Eyes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first week of July is the busiest time of year for serious eye injuries, and fireworks aren’t the only thing to blame.

WillsEye Hospital brings in additional ER staff during this week to handle the increase in patients.

Dr. Mark Pyfer is one of the surgeons who treats eye trauma patients.

“We might typically see two or three a week,” he said, “We’ll see two or three a day during this time of year.”

There are sports injures, “People get hit in the eye.” Fishing injuries, “We see fish hooks in the eye.” And even injures from bungee cords used to strap bikes and kayaks on to cars.

“If it slips off and flies back at you, it’s a powerful rubber band snapping back into your face,” said Pyfer.

Fireworks are an obvious hazard.

Even sparklers can severally damage the eye and the extreme heat causes that damage to happen very quickly.

So protect your eyes and see a professional show.